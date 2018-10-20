Masutha on a mission to locate missing activists
Justice and constitutional development minister Michael Masutha is considering awarding parole to prisoners who provide information that helps the authorities locate missing political activists.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.