3 new subjects for matrics

For the first time sign language, technical maths, science for finals

For the first time, some 2018 matric pupils will write their final examinations in three subjects that were not offered before. The subjects include sign language, technical mathematics and technical science. The 2018 matric final examaminations will start on Tuesday October 22, with more than 100,000 pupils in the province writing their English paper one exams.

