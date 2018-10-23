3 new subjects for matrics
For the first time sign language, technical maths, science for finals
For the first time, some 2018 matric pupils will write their final examinations in three subjects that were not offered before. The subjects include sign language, technical mathematics and technical science. The 2018 matric final examaminations will start on Tuesday October 22, with more than 100,000 pupils in the province writing their English paper one exams.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.