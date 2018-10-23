Two in court for theft from a vehicle

Two suspects are due to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court this week for theft out of a motor vehicle after they were arrested for stealing a truck driver’s personal belongings in Vincent on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the two men, aged 27 and 32, were arrested by members of the East London K9 unit shortly after they made off with the stolen items.“In our efforts to combat crime through proactive policing, our members have made yet another breakthrough when they swiftly arrested two suspects for theft out of a motor vehicle in Vincent.”He said the suspects were arrested by members of East London K9 unit during a police patrol.

They saw the suspects running away from a parked delivery truck in Vincent Mall. The chase ensued and the suspects were caught in Berea.“Police confiscated the stolen items, including the truck driver's passport used for cross-border deliveries, cellphone, wrist-watch, driver's licence and clothes,” Mzuku said.