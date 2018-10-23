R500K for 50 braai stands in Nahoon
Councillor allays fears of noisy partying as only patrons will use facilities
Fifty back-to-back braais – at a cost of half a million rand – may be installed at the municipal Nahoon Caravan Park in time for the festive season. Residents living close to the park say they hope this will not lead to a noisy party culture, but Buffalo City Metro (BCM) has said this is not going to happen.
