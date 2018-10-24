Five die in Mthatha house fire

Ikhwezi township residents in Mthatha woke to the horror news that five people had burnt to death in a house fire in Gerald Spilkin Street in the early hours of Wednesday. Residents who spoke to the Daily Dispatch said they believed the house may have been deliberately set alight as a result of a dispute the residents had had the day before with a group from a nearby community.

