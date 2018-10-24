Hiccups at 2 schools as matric exams begin

Grade 12 exams got off to a rocky start on Tuesday at two Eastern Cape schools where exams were delayed at one of them and completely withdrawn at the other. The English paper 1 exams at St Thomas school for the Deaf – situated between King William’s Town and Stutterheim – were delayed by an hour due to a protest by non-teaching staff.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.