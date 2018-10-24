King William’s Town police search for missing teen

King William’s Town police are looking for help in finding a missing teenager who was last seen a month ago on her way home from school.

According to police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, 17-year-old Vuyo Dingani, who used public transport from her home in Alice to school in King William’s Town, was wearing her school uniform when she disappeared.

“She went missing on September 26, 2018, when she was returning from school at St Christopher’s private school. There were allegations that she was seen in Sweetwaters and her cellphone sometimes rings or is on voicemail. A preliminary investigation has been done with no success.”

Mawisa urged anyone with information to contact constable Lauren Baartman on 0436040100/130 or 0824419244.