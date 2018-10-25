EC's Berlin November race track vandalised
With less than four weeks to go before the premier Eastern Cape horse race event of the year, the Berlin November, its organisers woke up to a vandalised race course.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.