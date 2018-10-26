Call for pastor’s charges be dropped

Lawyer tells court charge sheet against Omotoso is an ‘abomination’

Senior Port Elizabeth advocate Terry Price stepped into the spotlight of the Timothy Omotoso rape case on Thursday when he argued that the charge sheet against him was an abomination – and that charges against the flamboyant Nigerian pastor and his co-accused should be quashed. Price was arguing two issues in the Port Elizabeth High Court – first, he was appealing Judge Mandela Makaula’s decision not to quash the charges and second, the judge’s refusal to recuse himself from the case.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.