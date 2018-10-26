Zuma talked earnestly with his son in the moments before court proceedings started on Friday morning - and enthusiastically greeted Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama‚ who told TimesLIVE he was there “to support Duduzane”.

Duduzane’s friend Jared Mortimer‚ who made headlines when he got into a scuffle with convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius in a club during the Paralympian’s trial‚ was also in court.

Both Zuma and his son are both facing corruption prosecutions‚ with the former president due to apply for his prosecution to be permanently stayed next month.

Duduzane returns to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court next year to face charges that he was involved in an alleged Gupta family plot to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to take over as minister and do the family’s bidding. He denies the charges against him and maintains he will be exonerated.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court postponed the culpable homicide case against Duduzane‚ which concerns the deaths of two women following a crash between Duduzane’s Porsche and a minibus taxi in February 2014‚ to January 24 for the “resolution of certain pre-trial issues”.

These are understood to concern certain information that the defence has requested from the state.

The court has set March 26 to 29 next year as the provisional dates for Duduzane’s trial.