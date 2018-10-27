Six men nabbed for robbery in East London
Six men were arrested on Friday for allegedly breaking into an East London home and robbing the family of jewellery, a gun and other valuables worth an estimated R500,000. The six men allegedly broke into the Ivy Place Vincent Heights home on Friday at 7pm while the family was having dinner and robbed them at gunpoint.
