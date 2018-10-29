MEC agonises over bakkie ban

Tikana admits she faces dilemma as nine laid to rest after horror crash

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana has a serious conundrum regarding bakkies operating as taxis. In a mass funeral of eight people in May last year in Qhumanco, Tikana said: “A bakkie is not in compliance and will, unfortunately, not be allowed to operate.” But on Saturday, she seemed to be contemplating a U-turn.

