MEC agonises over bakkie ban
Tikana admits she faces dilemma as nine laid to rest after horror crash
Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana has a serious conundrum regarding bakkies operating as taxis. In a mass funeral of eight people in May last year in Qhumanco, Tikana said: “A bakkie is not in compliance and will, unfortunately, not be allowed to operate.” But on Saturday, she seemed to be contemplating a U-turn.
