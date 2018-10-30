News

Weather warning: 92km/h wind expected this afternoon

By Mike Loewe - 30 October 2018
The official prediction for the gale strength this afternoon is 92km/h.
The official prediction for the gale strength this afternoon is 92km/h. An alert has been issued by the SA Weather Service also notes that driving will be hazardous in Buffalo City Metro.

SAWS stated: "A gale force wind of 40 to 50 knots (92km/h) is expected onshore between Plettenberg Bay and Port St Johns and offshore between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward.

"A warning of strong winds resulting in hazardous driving conditions was issued for Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay, Bitou, Ndlambe and Ngqushwa."

There is a warning of high seas of 6m to 9m between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward.

There is also a strong possibility that small boats will be badly affected by the gale. 

