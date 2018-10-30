Tuesday’s execution of top Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik could be connected to the trial of alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack‚ which starts in the Cape Town Regional Court next week.

Mihalik‚ 50‚ was shot dead by a lone gunman as he was dropping his two children at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard‚ in Green Point‚ at 7.35am.

Mihalik led several other lawyers representing Modack's four co-accused — Colin Booysen‚ brother of alleged Sexy Boys boss Jerome (Donkie) Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay — when they accused the police of corruption during a bail hearing earlier this year.

They tried to implicate investigating officers under the command of Major-General Jeremy Vearey in working with alleged mafioso Mark Lifman.

The investigating officer in the case‚ Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear‚ denied that an interview he had with Lifman in Sea Point over a crimen injuria case against Cronje was evidence for collaboration.

Mihalik withdrew from the case and handed the reins to his partner‚ Bruce Hendricks‚ after he was accused of brokering extortion deals involving rich Jewish businessmen in Cape Town.

He denied the claim and state prosecutor Esna Erasmus told the court the allegation was not admissible and irrelevant to the court proceedings at the time.

Mihalik alleged that the extortion case was an extension of a war over nightclub security which has seen numerous hits and shootings since 2016.

Lakay was shot in a hit outside his house in Goodwood in August. His shooting came shortly after “Donkie” Booysen was shot and injured in a Spur in Kuils River‚ sparking battles between gangs on the Cape Flats.

A few weeks later Fields' brother was shot while driving his BMW with his daughter in Salt River. Colin Booysen was also allegedly targeted in a hit in Belhar last month‚ an incident which resulted in the alleged gunman being killed and Booysen being charged with murder.