Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta has once again been ripped to shreds for an unfinished painting of HHP.

Rasta is currently painting the portrait at a memorial in HHP's honour at Bassline in Newtown‚ Johannesburg.

Hundreds of friends‚ family and fans have piled into the venue to celebrate the life of the hip-hop veteran.

As social media users wait for proceedings to get underway they've set Twitter on fire with comments about Rasta being allowed at celebrity memorials and funerals.

Rasta has come under fire several times as fans feel his paintings aren't a true depiction of the fallen stars.

He has in the past received backlash for portraits of Akhumzi Jezile‚ ProKid‚ Robbie Malinga and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to name a few.

HHP died in a suspected suicide on October 24 and will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mahikeng on Saturday.