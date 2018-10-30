Twitter reacts to #Rasta's painting of HHP
Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta has once again been ripped to shreds for an unfinished painting of HHP.
Rasta is currently painting the portrait at a memorial in HHP's honour at Bassline in Newtown‚ Johannesburg.
Hundreds of friends‚ family and fans have piled into the venue to celebrate the life of the hip-hop veteran.
As social media users wait for proceedings to get underway they've set Twitter on fire with comments about Rasta being allowed at celebrity memorials and funerals.
Rasta has come under fire several times as fans feel his paintings aren't a true depiction of the fallen stars.
He has in the past received backlash for portraits of Akhumzi Jezile‚ ProKid‚ Robbie Malinga and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to name a few.
HHP died in a suspected suicide on October 24 and will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mahikeng on Saturday.
Lebane Serenje aka the #FuneralPainter is already here drawing HHP. #HHPMemorial— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) October 30, 2018
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/RdJQT14rm1
Rasta has quickly made his way onto the Twitter trends list‚ here's some of the reaction.
Rasta draws from his memory, not from an actual picture pic.twitter.com/RzJD422MiW— Fela in Mr Price (@kulanicool) October 30, 2018
Ai ai ai no guys kanti can’t people who are attending the memorial just tell Rasta that he is not drawing HHP??— Rahab (@rahab_seloane) October 30, 2018
Rasta keeps on drawing nonsense 💔😂😭😭 he doesn't even care with peep he jst carry on drawing shit😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/fbRJd4vQLt— Rocky👑🙌 (@Lord_Brio) October 30, 2018
