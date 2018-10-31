WATCH | And the winner of the Dispatch car is...

Komani resident Lindiwe Ngetu’s entry was picked out of thousands of readers who entered the Daily Dispatch Win-A-Car competition in association with Buffalo Toyota, making her the winner of a brand new Toyota Aygo.

The competition ran for six weeks from September 15 to October 28 and had the Daily Dispatch marketing team up to their ears in entries from all over the Eastern Cape, including East London, Peddie, Butterworth, King William’s Town, Komani and Makhanda.

“We haven’t calculated how many entries, but my guess is thousands,” said Daily Dispatch marketing co-ordinator Mandy Pretorius, after the team sifted through 30 boxes full to the brim with entries.

The competition has been running annually for more than five years.

This year’s winner will get to enjoy the newly launched 2018 model of the Toyota Aygo, with a range of improvements and upgraded features.

“It’s a really good car, probably one of the best in terms of fuel consumption, but it also has great entertainment features,” said Buffalo Toyota EL representative, Felix Mwesigye, referring to the Aygo’s slick touch screen audio system, USB, aux input and bluetooth connectivity features.

Other features include a trip computer, electric windows, remote central locking, power-adjustable side mirrors, air-conditioning and a 12-volt power socket.

“It’s everything you could want from a car and I wish I could have entered to win but we’re not allowed to,” said Mwesigye jokingly.