Ramaphosa axes embattled Sars boss Tom Moyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed Ramaphosa's decision on Thursday.

Business Day reported that Ramaphosa had accepted the recommendation of the Sars commission of inquiry's chair, retired judge Robert Nugent, to axe Moyane, and served him with a notice of termination of employment on Thursday.

Moyane was suspended in March after a string of controversies around his running of Sars, including a R50bn hole in revenue collection in 2017 and a decline in taxpayer compliance under his watch.

Stabilising Sars has been flagged as a key priority by the Treasury.

Nugent recommended that in order to stabilise the institution, Ramaphosa should fire Moyane and replace him with a permanent commissioner.