UPDATE | Shooting erupts at Gauteng church

A man has sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder in what paramedics say may have been hostage situation at a church in Zuurbekom in Randfontein‚ west of Johannesburg.

It is believed the injured man had been trying to escape from the church.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said two more people were injured when stones were hurled at their vehicles near the church.

Pictures posted from the scene showed several cars which had their windscreens shattered during the shooting.