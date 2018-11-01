UPDATE | Shooting erupts at Gauteng church
A man has sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder in what paramedics say may have been hostage situation at a church in Zuurbekom in Randfontein‚ west of Johannesburg.
It is believed the injured man had been trying to escape from the church.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said two more people were injured when stones were hurled at their vehicles near the church.
Pictures posted from the scene showed several cars which had their windscreens shattered during the shooting.
Gauteng: An adult male has been shot, 2 other males injured while trying to escape in what is believed to be a hostage situation at a church in Zuurbekom, Randfontien, update to follow. @News24 @ewnupdates @Radio702 @IOL @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @jour_maine @IamAlexSweet pic.twitter.com/pOigMP8scL— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) November 1, 2018
Herbst said the three patients had since been transported to hospital.
He told TimesLIVE that unconfirmed reports were that members of the public were being held hostage inside the church.
Police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said police would later reveal further information on the incident.
This is a developing story.
Please sign in or register to comment.