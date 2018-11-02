Emtee dissed Cassper Nyovest on Insta Stories‚ but he laughed it off!

First of all... unfortunately for Mzansi - Emtee is back. Yes‚ the same Emtee we thought would have learnt a lesson after the series of awkward situations he landed into earlier this year.

How do we know this?

In a video shared on Insta Stories the Roll Up rapper swore at people who claimed he was high and proceeded to diss Tito Mboweni rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Apparently the fact that Cassper does not have kids make him wack.

"I got responsibilities‚ your favourite rapper ain't got sh*t going on!" Emtee said before he proceeded to call Cassper fat among other things.