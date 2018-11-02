Festive season warning from police

East London police are urging residents to practice vigilance when going about their festive season celebrations.

Police spokesperson captain Mluleki Mbi said there is a possibility that criminals have the means to track electronic devices left in vehicles.

“People must not to leave valuables unattended in their cars. This relates to specifically electronic devices such as cellphones and laptops. It is best to remove these items.”

He appealed to motorists not to keep firearms in their vehicles.

“Owners should also remember to check their doors before leaving their vehicles. It is also advised to, as far as possible, to keep vehicles behind locked and key and to avoid parking it overnight in a public road or place.”

Pedestrians who wear headphones in public are also at a greater risk of being crime victims.

“Cellphone users are requested to not walk in public with earphones on as it distracts your attention from your surroundings and possible lurking dangers, thus making you an easy target,” he said.

Mbi added: “A few water safety precautions that might be useful are that a person must always swim with a buddy and only in areas that have a lifeguard. People should stay out of the water when they are tired, very cold or over-heated and must never get into the water while under the influence of alcohol.”