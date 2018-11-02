“We had a presentation by the service provider in terms of the written submissions. The instruction of the committee was that we should receive a new report through parliament on all the written submissions that were dealt with by the service provider. We have not received that‚ and now today we sit with a draft report which we have to engage with - but we haven't concluded our previous processes and what we have decided on‚” said Lotriet.

“This is totally premature. I don't see how we can engage with this draft report if we have not concluded all the other work.”

Breytenbach reminded her colleagues that MPs had unanimously rejected the presentation by the service provider‚ questioning its integrity. “We rejected that report as a committee and we haven't received another report… We have no information on the written submissions‚” she said.

She said when she went on her own to look at the written submissions in a storeroom where they were are kept‚ she couldn't find submissions made by the DA‚ for instance.

“If we are going to meet our constitutional mandate‚ we have to understand what was contained in the written submissions - and you can't understand that from the contents of this [draft] report‚" said Breytenbach.

The African Christian Democratic Party's Steve Swart agreed‚ saying that before considering the draft report‚ MPs need to first seek clarity on the written submissions.

The pro-expropriation MPs disagreed‚ however.

Led by the United Democratic Movement's Mncedisi Filtane‚ they argued that the DA and others were deliberately delaying process because they were opposed to it.

Filtane said it didn't make sense that MPs complained about the quality of the presentation by the service provider‚ but now wanted a quality report from the same service provider they discredited.

After the chaotic presentation by the service provider six weeks ago‚ committee co-chairperson Lewis Nzimande told MPs they could go to the storeroom and go through the written submissions for their own satisfaction.

On Thursday‚ he tried to assure MPs that the draft report had captured the written submissions‚ as well as the views expressed in public hearings in venues across the country and in the oral hearings held in parliament.

The committee will meet again next Thursday.