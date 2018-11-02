Second cash-in-transit heist this week on KZN roads

A gang of the thieves bombed an armoured cash van on the R68 between Nquthu and Dundee in northern KZN on Thursday night - the second attack in the region this week.

It is understood that an armoured G4S truck was forced from the road and brought to a halt shortly after 7pm. Explosives were used to blast open the truck.

Undetonated explosives were also found at the scene. No one was injured.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said he was awaiting information on the attack and could not offer comment at the time of publishing.

The robbery follows a similar cash-in-transit bombing on the R33 in the same region on Monday night‚ which left a security guard and a farmer seriously wounded.

The attack‚ on a G4S armoured vehicle travelling between Vryheid and Dundee‚ set in motion a dramatic gunfight as the attackers made their escape.

The gang was drawn into a shootout with police and farm watch members‚ who had set up a series of road blocks in an attempt to prevent the gang from escaping. However‚ during this time one of the farmers was shot and wounded.

