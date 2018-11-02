Minister of communication Nomvula Mokonyane revealed on Thursday that the total cost to company of the top three executives at the SABC was R12.1m.

The chief executive officer earns a remuneration package of R 5.1m‚ the chief operations officer earns R4m and the chief financial officer earns R3m.

These packages‚ however‚ were "significantly less than the previous crop of executive directors"‚ Mokonyane said.

She said the packages amounted to 1.1% of the current salary bill of the public broadcaster.

Mokonyane was answering questions on the state of the national broadcaster in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

At a briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday‚ CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the SABC had suffered a net loss of R622m for the 2017-2018 financial year‚ making it "technically insolvent" and unable to fulfil its financial obligations.

For the 2016-2017 financial year the broadcaster recorded a loss of R977m‚ and R411m in 2015-2016.