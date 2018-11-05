Thieves target Catholic church
Reward offered after theft of memorial plaques
St Patrick’s Catholic church in Vincent is offering a reward to anyone who can help them recover 50 brass memorial plaques that went missing from the church’s garden of remembrance on October 27. Chair of the parish council Terry Taylor, 59, said the council had taken a decision to do away with brass plaques and would replace them with valueless perspex material in an effort to dissuade thieves.
