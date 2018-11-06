“My phone is a subject of hackings almost on a daily basis. I have to keep changing my passwords on my phone and my emails… In some instances‚ I’ve got proof and names of people who are involved in doing this.”

Gigaba last week apologised for the video and said it was meant for private use between him and his wife.

However‚ there are however other ways to be romantic...

A recent web survey‚ conducted by MyEcho survey platform in partnership with Mooiste Clothing Boutique last month‚ gathered data from 1‚000 South African women over 18 years old.

While some women wanted their partners to be more adventurous‚ spend more money on them and be more romantic‚ most of those surveyed simply wanted their men to communicate more‚ spend more time with them and lend a helping hand more often.

The survey found jeans to be their favourite clothing items across all age categories‚ with women aged between 18 and 24 also mentioning jumpsuits‚ skirts and crop tops.

A spa destination topped the list for a girls’ weekend‚ while Cape Town was named as a favourite family holiday hotspot.

Not that this information will mean much to Gigaba‚ whose sex tape was but one episode in a scandal-ridden week.

The Constitutional Court last week dismissed Gigaba’s final attempt to appeal a high court judgment that found he had lied under oath in his legal battle with the Oppenheimer family. This came after the minister denied approving the operation of a terminal for Fireblade at OR Tambo International Airport.