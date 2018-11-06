Nephew posing as ex-mayor Faku ‘scams’ job seekers

ANC MP Zukisa Faku has opened a criminal case against her 25-year-old nephew who allegedly opened a fake Facebook account using her name and has apparently been scamming desperate unsuspecting job seekers into paying thousands of rands for jobs. The fraud case was opened in October at an East London police station, spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala confirmed on Monday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.