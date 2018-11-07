News

BREAKING | Three guilty of robbing‚ kidnapping‚ raping and killing Hannah Cornelius

By Aron Hyman - 07 November 2018
Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk in court on judgement day in the murder trial of Hannah Cornelius. The three men have been accused of murdering and raping Cornelius.
Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons‚ and Eben Van Niekerk have been found guilty of robbing‚ kidnapping‚ raping and murdering Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius.

They were also found guilty of the attempted murder of her friend‚ Cheslin Marsh‚ and of robbing and kidnapping of Miemie October and Ncumisa Qwina.

Judge Rosheni Allie delivered the judgment in the Cape Town High Court on Wednesday.

The fourth accused‚ Nashville Julius‚ was found guilty of robbery and of kidnapping Marsh and Cornelius.

State prosecutor Advocate Lenro Badenhorst then read out lengthy criminal records that included house breaking‚ theft‚ possession of drugs and robbery. Witbooi's criminal history started in 1997 when he was 10 years old.

