Bread token to feed the needy on streets

Giving money may just encourage taking drugs and drinking alcohol

Prompted by a passion to fight substance abuse and a heart call from God, East Londoner Tracy Povey approached Western Gruppe managing director Nigel Connellan in an attempt to make a difference. With a well-thought out business proposal and a mutual drive to help their community, they introduced the SUPERSPAR Isipho Sesonka or Bread Blessing token in two of Connellan’s stores earlier this year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.