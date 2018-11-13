Bread token to feed the needy on streets
Giving money may just encourage taking drugs and drinking alcohol
Prompted by a passion to fight substance abuse and a heart call from God, East Londoner Tracy Povey approached Western Gruppe managing director Nigel Connellan in an attempt to make a difference. With a well-thought out business proposal and a mutual drive to help their community, they introduced the SUPERSPAR Isipho Sesonka or Bread Blessing token in two of Connellan’s stores earlier this year.
