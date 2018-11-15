JUST IN | Residents protest over housing

While BCM mayor Xola Pakati has called a media briefing to communicate the city’s programme of development following a mayoral lekgotla that took place recently, a number of disgruntled residents are protesting over housing issues. The residents from East Bank and Fynbos are demanding RDP houses from BCM after houses that were built for them were illegally occupied by other residents in the areas.

