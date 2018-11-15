Krugerand theft accused ‘forgot’

Former Nedbank manager Kevin Kaschula, who stands accused of stealing close to 500 Krugerrand coins belonging to an East London tycoon who stored them in a Nedbank vault, has kept 80 coins in his personal safety box for 20 years and “forgot” to hand them over to the owner, the East London Magistrate’s Court heard on Wednesday.

