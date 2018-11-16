News

Kukithi La house feud tears apart family: He used to be my uncle‚ not anymore

By Kyle Zeeman - 16 November 2018
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Supplied

The fight for land and property can get really dirty‚ even pulling apart families and ruining businesses that provide for them.

Moja Love’s reality show Kukithi La shines the spotlight on these conflicts and had viewers glued to the TV on Thursday night when it featured a family at war with each other.

The Motsa’s were left a house and decided to rent it out to a local business‚ using the income to help the family.

Twitter had just the right memes to show their shock.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Living in hope and faith: Westville Prison matriculants take the first step to ...
Vehicle safety boss slams Nissan over Hardbody bakkie safety
X