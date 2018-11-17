Taxi drivers help nab man after guard robbed

Taxi drivers in Mthatha helped the Hawks in arresting a man just minutes after he and three others had allegedly robbed two Fidelity security guards of an undisclosed amount of money at the busy Plaza Shopping Centre in Mthatha on Thursday.

While the 40-year-old was arrested, his three alleged accomplices managed to flee on foot.

The daring robbery happened shortly after 2.30pm, Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said.

A man allegedly ordered the two security guards to drop the money bags at gunpoint before three other assailants joined and took the bags with them.

They then got into a silver-grey Ford Fiesta and attempted to leave the scene – but quickthinking taxi drivers derailed their escape plans.

“As the suspects were attempting to exit the shopping complex, taxi drivers allegedly blocked them,” she said.

The car driven by the four reportedly ended up driving into a shop, leaving one of the suspects trapped inside. Three others escaped and fled on foot.

Feni said a Hawks officer who was in the vicinity had noticed the commotion and immediately called for backup.

One of the suspects, aged 40, was later arrested by the serious organised crime investigation unit of the Hawks.

“Members also confiscated a handgun. The suspect is due to appear in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday for alleged participation on a cash-intransit heist charges,” said Feni.