Two initiates die in Centane

Two initiates died in Centane over the weekend, traditional leaders revealed on Monday.

As the 2018 traditional initiation season was being launched in King William's Town on Friday, with stakeholders including traditional leaders, government, NGOs and the SAPS committing to zero deaths, just 130km away one of the initiates was dying at Theko Fihla in Centane.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chairman Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana announced the deaths saying they were "ashamed, disgraced and disappointed". ''According to preliminary reports, the first initiate died on Friday and the second one died on Saturday, both were 20 years old, and said to be at legal [initiation centres]. We have dispatched our teams to investigate further,'' said Nonkonyana.