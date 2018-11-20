Mkolo asked to ‘step aside’ as chair because of Madiba memorial scandal

The ANC has asked its beleaguered Eastern Cape leader, Pumlani Mkolo, to “step aside” as the Rubusana region’s chair even though the party has found nothing wrong with the process of the conference where he was elected. This was one of the issues in a report tabled before President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend.

