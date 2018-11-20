WATCH | Buffalo City Metro workers burn tyres in city centres
Angry Buffalo City Metro workers burnt tyres in East London and King William's Town city centres on Tuesday over a wage dispute. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd. East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said Oxford Street in the East London CBD was closed for an hour on Tuesday afternoon as burning tyres and rubbish blocked the road.
