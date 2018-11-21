Stutterheim protests disrupt traffic

Protests in Stutterheim have again disrupted the flow of traffic in the Eastern Cape town and surrounding areas.

Drivers of bigger vehicles are advised to avoid the N6. Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said police were monitoring the protest action.

Mawisa confirmed that protesters had set two trucks alight on the N6 before running away “in the bushes” on Wednesday morning.“Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The N6 can be used by small vehicles [but] big vehicles cannot pass due to those two trucks that are not yet towed away,” said Mawisa, who added that while no arrests had been made a case of malicious damage to property had been opened for investigation.

Unathi Binqose, provincial department of transport spokesperson, has confirmed that the road “remains partially closed” due to the truck and that “motorists are advised to use alternative routes”.