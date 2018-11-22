Ramaphosa has started swinging the axe as two ministries are merged

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped the axe, reducing the size of the executive by merging the departments of telecommunications and postal services with the department of communications under the helm of new minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

It is the "first wave" in the reduction in the size of government.

Ramaphosa announced this decision during a cabinet reshuffle announcement at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

"This move is going to ensure that we have better alignment and co-ordination of matters that are critical to the future of our economy, particularly in the context of the fourth industrial revolution," he said.

Ramaphosa said the two departments would report to the new ministry, but would remain separate departments until after the elections next year.

"This is in line with the work we have been undertaking in line with the announcement that was made in the state of the nation address that we are going to look at realigning government. And in anticipation of the sixth administration, we will have completed this work. After the elections we can have a wider announcement on how we would have realigned government," he said.

Following Ramaphosa’s announcement, Ndabeni-Abrahams was sworn in by Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe.