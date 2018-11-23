R55m to assist those affected by drought in EC

The Eastern Cape government has set aside R55m for drought relief. This forms part of the R675m the province received to adjust its budget for the remaining few months before the end of term. Tabling his maiden mid-term budget speech at the Bhisho legislature on Thursday, finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane said the R55m included R20m to buy fodder as part of the state’s comprehensive agricultural support programme to support farmers in Sarah Baartman and Amathole Districts as well as Nelson Mandela Bay...

