Mabuyane’s R675m top-up budget
Finance MEC ring fences R300m for the health department provisions
Finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced a R675m top-up for the provincial budget, half of which would be used to buy medicine for public health centres and food for patients. Mabuyane was tabling the mid-term budget at the Raymond Mhlaba chambers in Bhisho on Thursday. He said the R300m injection into the health department had been ring-fenced specifically “to pay service providers who are supplying the department with non-negotiable items such as medicines, food supplies and implants”.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.