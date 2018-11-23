Mabuyane’s R675m top-up budget

Finance MEC ring fences R300m for the health department provisions

Finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced a R675m top-up for the provincial budget, half of which would be used to buy medicine for public health centres and food for patients. Mabuyane was tabling the mid-term budget at the Raymond Mhlaba chambers in Bhisho on Thursday. He said the R300m injection into the health department had been ring-fenced specifically “to pay service providers who are supplying the department with non-negotiable items such as medicines, food supplies and implants”.

