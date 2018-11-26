News

Interracial OPW couple has the streets screaming #Goals

By Kyle Zeeman - 26 November 2018
Pearl and Katlego tied the knot on 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

Pearl and Katlego left social media deeper in the feels than a Drake song on Sunday when they shared their wedding day with viewers of Our Perfect Wedding.

The couple's bond broke all the haters and had everyone in tears.

Of course‚ it all started with Katlego's mom telling him that she wanted a white daughter-in-law and spoke it into his life.

So when he started dating Pearl everyone was hoping for a wedding in the future.

It happened and both families were beyond excited.

Just check the reaction from Pearl's mom:

P.S. Also cava the sign board in the back about candy. It's life‚ fam.

The streets were quick to give the couple their stamp of approval and suggested that they were the change we needed to see in Mzansi.

Perhaps‚ like one tweep noted‚ the ama2000's were taking over while we were all dancing to Sister Betina.

But some were touched by ma's prayer and said marrying white is not an accomplishment .

