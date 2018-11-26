Interracial OPW couple has the streets screaming #Goals
Pearl and Katlego left social media deeper in the feels than a Drake song on Sunday when they shared their wedding day with viewers of Our Perfect Wedding.
The couple's bond broke all the haters and had everyone in tears.
Of course‚ it all started with Katlego's mom telling him that she wanted a white daughter-in-law and spoke it into his life.
So when he started dating Pearl everyone was hoping for a wedding in the future.
It happened and both families were beyond excited.
Just check the reaction from Pearl's mom:
P.S. Also cava the sign board in the back about candy. It's life‚ fam.
That time your daughter is looking all sorts of gorgeous.. https://t.co/vyNqOD4LCu #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/1vLcaJ4ony— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) November 25, 2018
That “I love you” in between the kiss is errthang!!! Congratulations to the couple! 😍 https://t.co/O80GVYC57J #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/kjXYVA1tVt— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) November 25, 2018
The streets were quick to give the couple their stamp of approval and suggested that they were the change we needed to see in Mzansi.
Perhaps‚ like one tweep noted‚ the ama2000's were taking over while we were all dancing to Sister Betina.
#OurPerfectWedding What I like about this episode is both families are present to share special moments before the wedding day😍 pic.twitter.com/t0XWX98hG3— Emily T (@Emily8_T) November 25, 2018
#OPWmzansi Opw this is nice 👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/Ur5kJ10nD7— Le Zulu Guy (@mxolisi1983) November 25, 2018
Wow the bride so pretty #OPW #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/MbAA7aJNJh— ♥BForce♥ (@MariaEsau2) November 25, 2018
But some were touched by ma's prayer and said marrying white is not an accomplishment .
Why is his mother making it sound like dating a white person is an achievement🤷♀️🤨🤨#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/BsAZHYfW6V— 💋💄👑 Naobian_Queen 👑🔥 (@Naobian_Queen) November 25, 2018
#Ourperfectwedding #OPW I'm so worried that this mother said this on national tv like she prayed for a white woman for her son. Whats wrong with us bo darkie?? pic.twitter.com/Vuz0lvtzm4— NgwanaConstance (@MelisandreMoloi) November 25, 2018