Vandals continue to burn, destroy
Attacks on infrastructure in BCM mount as labour deadlock holds
Orchestrated acts of destruction of Buffalo City Metro infrastructure continued unabated on Tuesday in the midst of one of the most violent Samwu strikes yet seen. In almost every area of the metro there were water outages, smoking waste sites, wrecked transformers, broken glass, filth, and a loss of normality.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.