The parents of some of the boys who were sexually assaulted by former Parktown Boys' High water polo coach Collan Rex described how their boys' behaviour changed following the assaults by Rex.

Rex‚ 23‚ was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of sexual assault in September this year.

A number of boys from the prominent Johannesburg school who were boarders at the school testified this year how Rex had choked them during 2016.

Others testified that he had touched their genitals during that year.

In his defence‚ Rex said he had meant no harm choking the boys and said "it was merely horseplay".

He is out on bail of R3‚000 pending finalisation of sentencing at the South Gauteng High Court sitting at Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

Prosecutor Arveena Persad read into the record seven statements from the boys' parents about the impact Rex's abuse had had on the boys and their families.

One parent said when his son had approached the school to express concern about bullying‚ his concerns were dismissed out of hand and he was told what happened to snitches.

He said following the revelation that his son had been one of the boys abused by Rex‚ he discovered that his son was attracted to pornography.

A psychiatrist had advised the parent that under no circumstances should his son return to the school.

This had meant a huge financial adjustment for the family‚ which had been paying less than R10‚000 a year for his school fees at Parktown Boys.

The parent estimated that inclusive of school fees for the new school and therapy fees‚ the family would spend in excess of R210‚000 this year.

The family had sold two cars and adjusted its standard of living to meet their changed circumstances.

Another parent said his son had accused her of not loving him by sending him to "that evil school".

"He never gave me reasons why he wanted to leave boarding‚" she said.

The sentencing proceedings continue.





Source: TMG Digital.