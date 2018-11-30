Hands off Msholozi, say loyalists

Supporters loyal to former president Jacob Zuma are trickling into the vicinity outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where he is expected to appear on Friday morning.

The usual buzz that surrounds Zuma’s court appearances appears to have died down, with more police officers and journalists outside the courthouse than supporters.

Some loyalists are wearing T-shirts with slogans reading “Zuma for president”.

Happiness Mthalane wants Zuma to lead the country again.

”We want him back. He did so much for SA. With him as our president he built us houses, clinics and schools.”

Sne Sokela said she understood the charges against Zuma.