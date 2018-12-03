News

Driver's loadshedding claim fails to get him off the hook for speeding

By Iavan Pijoos - 03 December 2018
A 29-year-old man was arrested for driving at 173km/h on a stretch of the N3 freeway.
A 29-year-old man was arrested for driving at 173km/h on a stretch of the N3 freeway southbound between the Geldenhuys interchange‚ between Pretoria and Johannesburg‚ and Rand Airport turn-off in Johannesburg.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said the man was caught at 5.44am on Sunday. He was driving a maroon Mazda 3.

At about 5.50am a 31-year-old man was arrested having clocked 169km/h on the same road. Kgasago said the man‚ who was traveling with a woman and three children‚ said he was on his way to Durban.

Two more drivers were nabbed for speeding. A 28-year-old woman was caught doing 164km/h in a white Hyundai i20 and a 47-year-old man doing 162km/h in a grey Toyota Fortuner SUV.

The man said that he was an Eskom employee who dealt with load-shedding issues.

All four drivers were charged with reckless and negligent driving. They are expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate’s court.

