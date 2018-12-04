R5.2m spent for officials to stay at home
Taxpayers fork out as 34 suspended officials await inquiries, some for years
Taxpayers paid out R5.2m in salaries for 34 social development officials to sit at home from late in 2015 until October 2018 while their future employment was under review.
