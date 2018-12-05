'I’m back!' – Sbahle breaks her silence after being discharged from hospital
After spending more than three months in hospital recovering from a horror car crash that nearly claimed her life‚ Sbahle Mpisane has returned to public life and social media.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.