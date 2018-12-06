Charges against Ngcobo’s Angels Ministry leader dropped
Charges of rape and sexual exploitation against Banele Mancoba, one of the leaders of the defunct Angels Ministry Church in Ngcobo, have been dropped. Mancoba, who became a leading character and one of the most vocal among the Seven Angels, appeared in the Mthatha High Court on Wednesday. But it was revealed that charges of rape against him had been dropped after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) declined to prosecute.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.