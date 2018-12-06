Charges against Ngcobo’s Angels Ministry leader dropped

PREMIUM

Charges of rape and sexual exploitation against Banele Mancoba, one of the leaders of the defunct Angels Ministry Church in Ngcobo, have been dropped. Mancoba, who became a leading character and one of the most vocal among the Seven Angels, appeared in the Mthatha High Court on Wednesday. But it was revealed that charges of rape against him had been dropped after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) declined to prosecute.