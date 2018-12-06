Walk to commemorate Madiba

The five-year anniversary of the death of former statesman Nelson Mandela was marked with a walk of remembrance in Qunu on Wednesday. The event was attended by a number of dignitaries who included Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, AbaTembu acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo, legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane and sports, recreation arts & culture MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa.