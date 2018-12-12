Christmas savings‚ homes destroyed in Khayelitsha fire
Cash, documents, clothes and furniture destroyed and over 100 people left homeless
Thembakazi Fetume lost the R3‚000 she had saved for a journey to her mother’s grave in the Eastern Cape in the fire which destroyed 26 shacks in Khayelitsha on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.