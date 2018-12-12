Time for carmakers to look to local suppliers

Mabuyane on a mission to grow automotive industry in E Cape

PREMIUM

Economic development MEC Oscar Mabuyane is on a mission to grow the automotive industry in the Eastern Cape by getting car manufacturers to have their parts made locally instead of importing them. Mabuyane said such engagements started this week in Port Elizabeth, when he held a brainstorming session with manufacturer Jendamark as well as the automotive industry development centre (AIDC) on contracting more local suppliers to manufacture equipment and parts.