Time for carmakers to look to local suppliers
Mabuyane on a mission to grow automotive industry in E Cape
Economic development MEC Oscar Mabuyane is on a mission to grow the automotive industry in the Eastern Cape by getting car manufacturers to have their parts made locally instead of importing them. Mabuyane said such engagements started this week in Port Elizabeth, when he held a brainstorming session with manufacturer Jendamark as well as the automotive industry development centre (AIDC) on contracting more local suppliers to manufacture equipment and parts.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.